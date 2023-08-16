Elk Grove cashes in on Sky River Casino, economic impact of 1-year anniversary

ELK GROVE -- Sky River Casino is celebrating a major milestone: its one-year anniversary.

On Aug. 15, 2022, the announcement was "We're open." Now, a year later, the announcement is "We're expanding."

The city of Elk Grove and surrounding Sacramento County has cashed in on an economic boost since the casino opened its doors.

"Elk Grove is more on the map and people are talking about things happening in Elk Grove," said city manager Jason Behrmann.

In the year since its opening, Behrmann said the casino has brought something to the city it was lacking: entertainment.

"That's probably been one of the knocks on Elk Grove over the years — lack of things to do — so that certainly brought new energy," Behrmann said.

It is the only tribal casino in Sacramento County. Already, Behrmann said Sky River is one of Elk Grove's top five employers with more than 1,600 people on its payroll.

"As the future comes and additional phases of the expansion go, it's just more and more people employed here locally in our community," Behrmann said.

Adding on to Sky River means an added economic boost.

As announced on August 10 by casino leaders, construction will begin on-site soon to build a new 300-room hotel, spa, pool, parking garage and event space.

"We see it as a catalyst. We think there is going to be not only the expansion of the casino itself but other businesses and kinds of things that are going to want to be located nearby," Behrmann said.

It keeps people's local dollars here, even bringing them in from the Bay Area, Behrmann added. Some community members may not realize how much money that is lost at the slots is found back in Elk Grove.

"We are committed to giving over $130 million here in our community. I'm pretty sure we are probably going to exceed that," said Jesus Tarango, chairman of Wilton Rancheria.

That investment is over the next 20 years.

Money will flow to investments in the city's public safety infrastructure, road repairs and will even help fund a new Cosumnes Fire station set to open next year nearby.

"I believe everybody that's in our community deserves to benefit from Sky River, not just those who come in and gamble," Tarango said.

In addition to the economic benefits, Tarango says you can't overstate the impact for the Wilton Rancheria tribe itself.

"It's a way for us to get back to who we were," Tarango said.

The tribe lost its status as being federally recognized for 50 years. Tarango says the casino's continued success is a path to self-sufficiency.

"Our success has exceeded our expectations and I think that's because of the community that we are in. They support us in coming and bringing their hard-earned money to come spend it here," Tarango said.