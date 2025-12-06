A week after deadly mass shooting, Stockton found a moment of light

One week after a mass shooting that left four people dead and thirteen others wounded, thousands of Stockton families gathered downtown Saturday night for the city's annual Christmas tree lighting.

An event many hoped would offer comfort in the midst of collective grief.

Residents described the night as emotional but necessary, saying being together felt like an important step toward healing.

"I'm just praying for everyone, for everything to be positive and for all that stuff to go away," said Stockton resident Gina Mannings. "Nothing like that can happen again."

Parents who attended said they showed up despite the pain, hoping the celebration would give their children something to smile about after a traumatic week.

"It's very hard after what happened," said Nadalie Bernadl. "But bringing all of us together, knowing we are still going on and still trying to raise them, we can make it through."

Before the tree was lit, Mayor Christina Fugazi addressed the crowd, urging families to hold their loved ones tight as the community continues to mourn.

"One week ago tonight this community was shattered," Fugazi said. "It's been heartbreaking all week and I have no words."

Security was noticeably heightened throughout Weber Point. Attendees were required to go through wand checks at the entrance, and all bags were screened. Some families said those measures brought reassurance, while others said the city needs far more support to prevent future violence.

"This is the best event for the children, something they look forward to instead of being scared," said Mia Vowles, a Stockton mother. "I feel like the community needs more police, more security, more authority."

Fugazi acknowledged those concerns, saying Stockton must find the right balance when it comes to crime and accountability.

"We don't want to be too soft on crime and we don't want to be too hard on crime," she said. "But we have to find a medium, because things like this can't happen without the severest of consequences."

The mayor also used the event as a public call for more state and federal resources.

"We're the 10th largest city in California now, 57th in the nation," Fugazi said. "We need our fair share. We need the funding here so we can positively impact everybody."

For many families, the evening served as both a reminder of the painful week behind them and a sign of the community's resilience.

"I just hope everything can be right, and nothing like that ever happens again," Mannings said. "It's just too heartbreaking for kids and anyone."

Despite the grief that still lingers, Stockton stood together under the glow of the newly lit tree, finding unity, comfort, and a moment of light.