Shooting in Stockton sends multiple victims to hospital, deputies say

Several people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Northern California city of Stockton Saturday night, authorities said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred along the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton, where they found several victims.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, deputies said. Their latest condition is unknown at this time.

No details about a suspect have been released at this time.

The scene remains active as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.