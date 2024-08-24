Watch CBS News
Crime

Watch: Bay Area sideshow spectators creating rings of fire in intersections

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Video: Sideshows throughout Bay Area, with 1 setting fire to intersection
Video: Sideshows throughout Bay Area, with 1 setting fire to intersection 09:09

Several sideshows happened throughout the East Bay overnight, with attendees at two creating a circle of fire in an intersection. 

In Vallejo, a sideshow was held at the intersection of Lewis Brown Drive and BW Williams Drive. The sideshow happened just after midnight. 

Police dispersed the crowd within an hour but not before attendees created a ring of fire in the intersection and stood inside while cars circled around them.

Vallejo Sideshow
Spectators at a sideshow in Vallejo can be seen standing in a ring of fire in an intersection. CBS News Bay Area

The other sideshows happened in Crockett, Richmond and Oakland. 

Another ring of fire was made at the sideshow in Oakland. That sideshow happened at the intersection of International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue. 

Oakland Sideshow
Attendees can be seen standing in a circle of fire at a sideshow in Oakland. CBS News Bay Area

Police quickly dispersed the sideshow after about 20 minutes. 

Attending sideshows is illegal, and police often track down vehicles involved and impound them.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.