Watch: President Biden meets Chinese President Xi at Filoli Historic House in San Francisco Bay Area

Security was extremely tight at a secluded estate on the San Francisco Bay Area Peninsula for Wednesday's high-stakes meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering.

The meeting between the two superpower leaders was at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside. Mr. Biden was scheduled to hold a solo press conference following the meeting, aimed at improving relations between the world's two largest economies.

Demonstrators have lined some of the roads leading to the estate and the California Highway Patrol and local police have blocked access to the country estate and museum about 25 miles south of San Francisco. The demonstrators included groups protesting against the Chinese government and counter-protesters showing support for the Chinese president.

During opening remarks when members of the press were allowed inside the main hall, President Biden spoke of overcoming the sharp differences between the two countries.

President Biden and Chinese President Xi shake hands as they meet for a bilateral summit at Filoli Historic House in Woodside, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2024. KPIX

"We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict. We also have to manage it responsibly, the competition," said Biden. "That's what the United States wants and what we intend to do. That's what the world wants, a candid exchange."

The Filoli Historic House was said to have met Xi's expectations for a private meeting with Biden away from the main APEC summit venue in San Francisco.

"It appears to be a quiet, secluded estate, where Biden and Xi can have an intimate conversation in a relaxed environment," said Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund. "Importantly, the venue is not connected to the APEC summit, so it provides the appearance that the two leaders are having a bilateral summit that is distinct from the multilateral APEC summit."

Although the Biden administration has a number of goals for the meeting, key among them is the resumption of military communications, which were suspended after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year.

