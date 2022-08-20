Watch 49ers vs. Vikings: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NFL game
Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Minnesota
Current Records: San Francisco 1-0; Minnesota 0-1
What to Know
After Jimmy Garoppolo helped guide the 49ers to the NFC championship game, where they led the Super Bowl champion Rams midway through the fourth quarter, the decision was made to move on from the nine-year veteran and turn over the offense to Trey Lance.
In the preseason opener against Green Bay, Lance finished one of his two series with a 76-yard touchdown pass. He is not expected to play Saturday against the Vikings.
The 49ers have repeatedly expressed faith in his ability to handle the job despite the little experience.
Lance's rise to second-year starter on a confident, talented 49ers team that finished a few points short of the Super Bowl last season came full circle this week with his old high school watching him throw passes in practice across the field for his current NFL team.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. PT
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: CBS13
- Online streaming: CBSSacramento.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Francisco have won two out of their last three games against Minnesota.
- Nov 28, 2021 - San Francisco 34 vs. Minnesota 26
- Jan 11, 2019 - San Francisco 27 vs. Minnesota 10
- Sep 9, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. San Francisco 16
