Watch 49ers vs. Vikings: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NFL game

Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Minnesota

Current Records: San Francisco 1-0; Minnesota 0-1

What to Know

After Jimmy Garoppolo helped guide the 49ers to the NFC championship game, where they led the Super Bowl champion Rams midway through the fourth quarter, the decision was made to move on from the nine-year veteran and turn over the offense to Trey Lance.

In the preseason opener against Green Bay, Lance finished one of his two series with a 76-yard touchdown pass. He is not expected to play Saturday against the Vikings.

The 49ers have repeatedly expressed faith in his ability to handle the job despite the little experience.

Lance's rise to second-year starter on a confident, talented 49ers team that finished a few points short of the Super Bowl last season came full circle this week with his old high school watching him throw passes in practice across the field for his current NFL team.



How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. PT

Saturday at 4 p.m. PT Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS13

CBS13 Online streaming: CBSSacramento.com

CBSSacramento.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco have won two out of their last three games against Minnesota.

Nov 28, 2021 - San Francisco 34 vs. Minnesota 26

Jan 11, 2019 - San Francisco 27 vs. Minnesota 10

Sep 9, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. San Francisco 16