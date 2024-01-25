Watch CBS News
VP Kamala Harris to visit Sacramento on Thursday

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – The vice president of the United States is set to pay a visit to Sacramento on Thursday for a Democratic Party event.

Kamala Harris was already in California on Wednesday for a campaign reception in Manhattan Beach.

She is scheduled to fly into Sacramento Thursday morning, where she will speak at the California Legislature Democratic Caucus reception.

Harris served as California's attorney general and as U.S. senator before she was selected as Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 election.

The vice president is expected to return to Southern California after her Sacramento visit. 

First published on January 25, 2024

