Volunteers step up to reduce fire danger in Folsom amid another heat wave

As California enters another heat wave, the concern over potential wildfires is growing. As temperatures rise, we're starting to see a lot of wildland vegetation turn brown.

At times, fire danger in the Sacramento County city of Folsom is so bad that the fire chief has to issue an emergency order, closing off access to all city-owned open spaces.

Folsom has more than 1,000 acres of open space that runs throughout the city, like a trail along Willow Creek that's lined with mature oak, sycamore, and cottonwood trees. But this woodland also creates a high fire risk for nearby homes.

That's why volunteers with the organization Friends of Folsom Parkways go out each week to help clear away brush and trim up trees.

"The concept is clear around the tree so that the fire could move on and we don't want it to get hot and damage the bark," said Lynn Lepage with Friends of Folsom Parkways.

Lee Weider is also with Friends of Folsom Parkways. His home backs up to the nature area, and he's seen brushfires come close in the past.

"If you get the right wind conditions and a fire gets started, it's a real concern for any homeowner, especially along these trails and greenbelts," he said.

After a day's work, there are piles of dry debris that are hauled away by Folsom city crews.

Friends of Folsom Parkways is asking for more volunteers to come help. They'll even provide the tools to help make this scenic space safer.

"People love the trail," Lepage said. "They use the trail and then often they feel 'I should give back,' and so they do."

These volunteers have seen the devastation that wildfires have caused in other parts of the state. Their goal is to stop that from ever happening here.

"Prevention is critical," Lepage said.

The group has two more brush removal meetups later this month on August 21 and 28, and no experience is necessary.