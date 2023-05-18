Watch CBS News
Volunteers, Cal Fire help clean up historic cemetery in Dutch Flat

By Rachel Wulff

DUTCH FLAT – An annual cleanup that got a kickstart from Cal Fire in Dutch Flat on Thursday.

A near-record snowpack left downed trees and rapid vegetation growth this spring at the historic cemetery in Dutch Flat — one of the oldest Gold Rush-era towns in the area.

There are hundreds of tombstones, gravesites, and historic markers, some dating back to the 1850s

Even some of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's family is buried there.

Thursday's effort called for a careful cleanup involving volunteers and Cal Fire crews.

"We have to be careful," said Bob Counts, an assistant chief with Cal Fire. "And be respectful of the people laid to rest here."

Reducing fuels protects against wildfires – and protects a part of history.

"We feel a sense of pride even though the people aren't here," said Diane Star, one of the volunteers.

The Golden Drift Historical Society will host a tour of the cemetery on May 27 out of the museum in town. They are always looking for help with their annual spring cleanup.

May 18, 2023

