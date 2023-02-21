Visitors cautioned against ice skating on frozen Pinecrest Lake in Stanislaus National Forest

PINECREST — Forest Service officials issued a warning Monday against unauthorized skating at a frozen lake within the Stanislaus National Forest.

A supervisor with Stanislaus National Forest said visitors to Pinecrest Lake have been using it as an unauthorized ice skating rink. Fluctuating temperatures and unknown ice conditions — with the site being a frozen reservoir — have prompted an overwhelming concern for public safety.

"Growing up in Wisconsin, I spent plenty of time playing hockey, broomball, ice fishing and more. However, here in California, with changing temperatures and on reservoirs, I don't trust the ice, and therefore strongly recommend that you avoid the ice as well – the last thing I want is fun to end in tragedy," said Stanislaus National Forrest Supervisor Jason Kuiken.

Additionally, emergency personnel response times are also a big concern if anyone were to fall through the ice, given the lake's remote location.

Stanislaus National Forest will be working with Pacific Gas and Electric, which is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license holder for Pinecrest Lake, to figure out the best course of action.