Elon Musk responds to viral Granite Bay school history lesson

GRANITE BAY — A Granite Bay High School teacher's history lesson that went viral has some parents questioning what is being taught in schools.

A conservative social media account posted the presentation slides that the teacher showed to her students during a history lesson.

The lesson featured a picture of President Trump on a slide about the cult of personality. Another shows Elon Musk underneath a saluting Hitler on a slide about fascism.

The Roseville Joint Unified School District (RJUSD) confirmed with CBS13 that this lesson was taught to 10th-grade students in a world history class about two weeks ago.

"I'm offended that our current president is being compared to somebody who has committed a lot of atrocities," said one parent of a Granite Bay high student who wanted to stay anonymous.

That mother was shocked that the teacher would present this to students and said the teacher should have some consequences.

"Should this be what is taught in a history class? Doesn't seem like it to me," said Kris Spickler, a former Granite Bay High parent. "If it was, it was probably taken out of context."

Musk responded to the viral post on X and said, in part: "I have not personally committed violence, nor have I ever advocated that others engage in violence."

"There's got to be more to the story here," Spickler said.

CBS13 spoke with an RJUSD spokesperson who claims that the lesson plan was taken out of context. He said the lesson was about the world's societies during World War I and World War II.

He could not give a reason why the teacher decided to put a photo of Elon Musk and President Trump on the slides. The text on the slides appears to not name either of them.

"Kids are really making it apparent that it's not appropriate for a teacher to be making necessarily a meme out of politics and what not," said Eliana Tarson, a junior at Granite Bay High.

The district shared the email that was sent to parents and said the teacher was talked to and apologized to her students, but she will not be losing her job.

Some other parents who CBS13 spoke with off-camera said that they did not see anything wrong with the lesson.

CBS13 also reached out to the history teacher but has not heard back.

This was the message the principal of Granite Bay High School sent out to parents: