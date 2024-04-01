Video shows shootout with police that killed 15-year-old girl and her father

New video shows aerial view of shootout that killed 15-year-old girl and her father New video shows aerial view of shootout that killed 15-year-old girl and her father 03:24

A newly released video, first obtained by the Press Enterprise, shows the tragic end to a shootout between a fugitive father and deputies in Hesperia nearly two years ago.

The suspect's daughter, Savannah Graziano, died in the crossfire. Her father was also killed.

In 2022, Anthony Graziano led Southern California law enforcement on a 24-hour manhunt after he allegedly shot and killed his wife before kidnapping his 15-year-old daughter, Savannah.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tracked the pair down after receiving a tip that Graziano's truck was spotted in Barstow. After a pursuit, deputies nearly surrounded Savannah and Anthony on the I-15 Freeway near Main Street in Hesperia.

The video appears to show the 15-year-old attempting to surrender before she was killed in the shootout. One of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies directed Savannah to come over to him before telling other deputies to stop shooting at her, according to an audio recording that accompanied the video.

At the time of the shooting, SBSD said Savannah was wearing tactical gear and deputies initially believed she was charging at them. They also believed that two people in the truck were shooting at them.

"Preliminarily, again, there may be some indications that the passenger of the vehicle, which we believe is Savannah, may have been involved in some of the fire exchanged," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in 2022.

When the department released the video, Dicus announced that he had turned over the shooting investigation to the California Department of Justice pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the DOJ to investigate shootings involving the death of an unarmed civilian.

Dicus said that his department has complied with the investigation by providing all requested materials and evidence. However, a ransomware attack has delayed the probe.

"My hope is that this video will be watched in its entirety and provide insight into the unfortunate events that unfolded that day. There has been speculation and misrepresentations about this case, and I would ask the public to allow the DOJ to complete its independent investigation before reaching a conclusion," Dicus said in a statement.

Savannah's grandmother said they have more questions about how San Bernardino County trains its deputies.

Agence France-Presse reports that Anthony Graziano was pronounced dead at the scene, and that police said multiple weapons and items of body armor were found in the pickup along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.