Kidnapping suspect, daughter killed during shootout with deputies in Hesperia

A Fontana man accused of shooting his wife and allegedly kidnapping his 15-year-old daughter, leading to an Amber Alert, has been shot in Hesperia, officials said Tuesday.

Anthony Graziano, the suspect who has been on the run since Monday morning, was fatally shot during the incident. The shootout was preceded by a pursuit after authorities came in contact with Graziano earlier Tuesday upon receiving a tip that the suspect's vehicle had been seen.

Deputies also revealed that Savannah Graziano, the 15-year-old girl at the center of Monday's Amber Alert was also fatally shot during Tuesday's shootout, where she was allegedly wearing tactical gear. They reported that she charged at the deputies in the middle of the firefight, and that she was possibly firing at them with her father.

"During that firefight, the suspect vehicle comes to rest, at which time a subject exits the passenger side of the vehicle wearing tactical gear," said San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus during a press conference on Tuesday. "That subject starts to run towards sheriff's deputies and during the gunfire goes down. ... They contact the subject wearing the tactical gear, and we believe that both the suspect in the vehicle and the person that's contacted with the tactical gear, that that person is our 15-year-old juvenile, Savannah. The suspect we believe is Graziano inside the car."

Video from the scene reveals a barrage of gunfire on the 15 Freeway near Main Street in Hesperia, where the shootout occurred. Graziano's white truck was riddled with bullet holes.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tweeted around 11:23 a.m. that there was heavy police activity in Victorville on the 15 Freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Joshua Road. and that residents should avoid the area.

Authorities also revealed that during the course of the pursuit, which began in Barstow, the suspect was firing back at pursuing deputies.

At least one deputy was injured during the shootout, reportedly being struck by shrapnel to the face, according to Dicus.

As the investigation continues, California Highway Patrol officials announced that the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway at Bear Road would be closed for at least 24 hours.

After a pursuit and shooting, the California Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert for 15-year-old Savannah Graziano, the suspect's daughter.

The Amber Alert started Monday when Savannah's father, Anthony Graziono, 45, allegedly shot and killed his wife and took the girl.

According to the Fontana Police Department, they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Cypress Avenue and Malory Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local trauma center where she died.

The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Tracy Martinez. Police say the couple was in the process of getting a divorce.

According to Officer Steven Reed, the couple also has a son together, and Graziano also has a son from a previous relationship. Both sons are safe.