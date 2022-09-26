Amber Alert issued after man fatally shoots woman, takes off with 15-year-old girl in Fontana

Police searching for man who fatally shot woman before taking off with teenage daughter; Amber Alert

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen with her father, who is accused of shooting and killing a woman before taking the girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, 45, on September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., in Fontana, San Bernardino County.

According to the Fontana Police Department, they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Cypress Avenue and Malory Drive.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local trauma center where she died.

The woman has been identified as the mother of the missing child and wife of the suspect.

Savannah is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, 5' 2" and 110 pounds.

Graziano's car is described as a 2017 white Nissan Frontier with California license plate # 44305G2.The Nissan has an overlanding rack over the bed of the truck. It also has a distinct "Pro-4X" "animal" sticker on the rear quarter panel.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see this vehicle, call 911 immediately.

During the incident, Cypress Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution, prompting fear from parents.

"As far as right now, we know there's two vehicles that were hit," said Fontana Police Department Officer Daniel Romero. "We are very lucky that no one else was hurt with as many people that were around and as many kids that were walking to school this morning."