VIDEO: Driver rescued after getting stuck in flood waters near Crows Landing

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Flooded roads continue to be an issue in Central California, as one driver got a painful reminder of on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck driver apparently ignored the "Road Closed" sign on Eastin Road at Orestimba Creek, just outside the community of Crows Landing.

Like some rural roads at the moment, conditions may look OK in some parts – but other stretches are still covered in deep water.

Do not drown, go around! If you see barricades, and or road closures, it’s for a reason. Earlier today West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District Newman Firefighter Association Station 55, Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association Station 50 and Patterson Firefighters' Association / IAFF Local 4577 Water Rescue 51 were dispatched to a water rescue 🛟 on Eastin Road at Orestomba Creek just outside of the community of Crows Landing. The driver failed to obey the road closure signs. Fortunately, the driver was able to climb out with no injuries. CHP - Modesto was also on-scene to assist. Again… please obey all posted traffic signage including any road closures. Posted by West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District on Thursday, March 23, 2023

The driver found themselves stuck in water that reached nearly up to the pickup's windows.

Crews from the West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District Newman Firefighter Association Station 55, Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association Station 50, and Patterson Firefighters' Association / IAFF Local 4577 Water Rescue 51 responded to the scene to rescue the driver.

No injuries were reported, authorities say.