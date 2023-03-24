VIDEO: Driver rescued after getting stuck in flood waters near Crows Landing
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Flooded roads continue to be an issue in Central California, as one driver got a painful reminder of on Thursday.
California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck driver apparently ignored the "Road Closed" sign on Eastin Road at Orestimba Creek, just outside the community of Crows Landing.
Like some rural roads at the moment, conditions may look OK in some parts – but other stretches are still covered in deep water.
The driver found themselves stuck in water that reached nearly up to the pickup's windows.
Crews from the West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District Newman Firefighter Association Station 55, Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association Station 50, and Patterson Firefighters' Association / IAFF Local 4577 Water Rescue 51 responded to the scene to rescue the driver.
No injuries were reported, authorities say.
for more features.