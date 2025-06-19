Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire spreads to cars and home in Modesto

Richard Ramos
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
MODESTO — A grass fire spread to a home in Modesto on Thursday, officials said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of East Hatch Road and Stonum Road.

Modesto Fire said the flames from a grass fire spread to a fence and multiple cars before spreading to a house. It was not yet clear how much damage the fire caused to the home.

The fire, which was upgraded to a fourth-alarm fire, has since been contained and extinguished. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Further west along Hatch Road, a small grass fire earlier in the day forced evacuations along the Tuolumne River. That fire was quickly out and there were no reports of injuries, but at least one home was damaged.

