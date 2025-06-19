Grass fire along Tuolumne River in Modesto forces evacuations

MODESTO — A grass fire forced mandatory evacuations in Modesto on Thursday, officials said.

Modesto Fire said it was burning in the area of West Hatch Road and South Carpenter Road along the Tuolumne River on the western side of the city.

Evacuations were ordered for the immediate area around the fire due to nearby structures being threatened.

Flames were first reported around 3:50 p.m. The fire burned around three acres and was contained shortly after 4:30 p.m., Modesto Fire said.

An unrelated fire at B Street between 7th and 9th streets in Modesto burned 25 acres earlier in the afternoon. The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District said shortly after 3:30 p.m. that the forward progress of that fire was stopped.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.