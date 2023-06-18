Vegetation fire burns too close for comfort to Sacramento County home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters swarmed a vegetation fire east of Sacramento early Sunday afternoon that burned dangerously close to a home.

View of the fire from the air. Metro Fire of Sacramento

The scene was near Carmencita Avenue and Calvine Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and quickly called for backup.

About 3.5 acres were burned before crews were able to knock down the flames.

One house was directly threatened by the fire. Metro Fire says crews were able to save the home from being damaged.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.