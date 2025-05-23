Watch CBS News
Convicted killer paroled in California arrested on suspicion of child porn possession

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A man who was paroled after being convicted in the 1974 murder of a teenage California girl has been arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse material possession.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says they served a search warrant at Marvin Mutch's Vallejo home on Thursday.

Detectives had recently gathered evidence that allegedly linked Mutch to possession of child sex abuse material. Investigators also said they had reason to believe he was in possession of drugs and a loaded gun.

Several electronic devices were seized during the search warrant, detectives say. Those devices are now being forensically examined.

Mutch, 68, was arrested Thursday and booked into Solano County Jail. He's being held on $300,000 bail.

As noted by detectives, Mutch had been on parole since 2016 after being convicted in the Union City murder of 13-year-old Cassie Riley. His original sentence was life in prison without parole, but he only served 41 years before being paroled.

The new charges Mutch faces include possession of child porn along with charges relating to the alleged firearm and drug possession. 

