Vacaville officers track down hit-and-run driver suspected of DUI

VACAVILLE – Officers in Vacaville tracked down a suspected hit-and-run driver late Christmas night thanks to help from community members who called 911.

The Vacaville Police Department says information helped officers track down the car after the driver crashed into some parked cars at what he described as "a green stop sign."

Exactly where in the city the crash happened was not disclosed.

The driver was placed under arrest for a DUI and hit-and-run.

No injuries were reported.