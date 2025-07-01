Vacaville grass fire forces mandatory evacuations, damages RV

VACAVILLE — Forward progress has been stopped in a grass fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Vacaville, officials said Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire said the fire was burning in the area of Browns Valley Road and Bridge Lane. It has burned around 10 acres.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office issued the evacuation order for the area, which remains in effect. The scope of the order was not clear.

The flames spread from grass to an RV, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

