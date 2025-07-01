Watch CBS News
Vacaville grass fire forces mandatory evacuations, damages RV

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE — Forward progress has been stopped in a grass fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Vacaville, officials said Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire said the fire was burning in the area of Browns Valley Road and Bridge Lane. It has burned around 10 acres.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office issued the evacuation order for the area, which remains in effect. The scope of the order was not clear. 

The flames spread from grass to an RV, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS Sacramento for more updates.

