Vacaville Fire Department drops firefighter certificate requirement to join ranks

If you want to become a firefighter for the city of Vacaville, it's never been easier.

The Vacaville Fire Department (VFD) no longer mandates a major requirement to join their firefighting crew: the Firefighter 1 certificate.

Vacaville Fire recruitment flyer, 2025

Candidates usually have to first go to a community college or fire academy to complete the training and get the certificate before applying. That step is now eliminated in the effort to recruit more candidates.

However, it doesn't mean the VFD firefighters are any less qualified.

"We've raised the bar in this department over the last few years. We are actually able to give them that same certificate they'd get somewhere else, and give them that here," Captain Matt Moreno said.

The reason they can drop the requirement is that the department can now provide the 20-week Firefighter 1 certification starting day one on the job for new hires.

Early next year, VFD will host its first-ever fire training academy.

"Giving them the training here, we think we can give them the best training possible. They will learn the Vacaville way," Moreno said.

It's possible because of the department's dedication to building a "training culture" where there is always something to learn. In addition, they built a training facility on site at Station 73, where practice makes perfect all year long.

"We've got windows here that we can breach and practice entering structures," said Moreno, showing CBS13 the training facility. "We're so much more prepared now."

Thanks to the facility, they can practice forced entry into a makeshift home, drag hoses through hallways and through furniture, jump through windows to reach a trapped family and get real-world training through fire simulations that are as close to the real thing as it gets.

"A couple of years ago, this was a gravel lot. We had to make up our training through parking lots and imagine we were doing certain things," said Moreno. "We are now able to see the difference. We are a stronger team, we are a more dedicated department and we are a safer community."

They're working to hire eight firefighter paramedics.

The new model is a recruitment win as first responder careers see a decline in interest.

"We're seeing now, out of high school, most of the influence is toward anything working remotely, or social media influencing," Moreno said.

This career calling is about more than just clocking in. It's keeping your community safe.

"Public safety jobs aren't as sought after anymore. What we are trying to do is really recruit, show people you can make a difference in your community, we are gonna train you up, give you everything you need. We're gonna treat you like family," Moreno said.

Applicants still need a paramedic license and can learn more about the position on the city's website.