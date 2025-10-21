Watch CBS News
Two Sacramento area USPS job fairs scheduled this week

Several in-person job fairs for the U.S. Postal Service are scheduled in the Sacramento area this week.

USPS says the hiring events will be taking place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 Royal Oaks Drive in Sacramento and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1110 West Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento.

In particular, USPS says they are looking to hire for positions in mail processing, delivery, transportation, and maintenance.

Applicants will need to be at least 18 years or older, as well as be able to pass a drug screening and criminal background check.

Some of the positions will also require an exam, USPS says.

USPS also notes that citizenship or permanent resident status is also a requirement. 

