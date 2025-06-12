Unclaimed $1.3 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Sacramento set to expire

SACRAMENTO — A Powerball ticket sold in Sacramento that matched five of six numbers for a prize worth more than $1.3 million will soon expire as it has not yet been claimed, the California Lottery said Thursday.

The California Lottery said the winning ticket will expire on June 16. It was sold at the Arco ampm gas station at Marconi and Eastern avenues in the Arden-Arcade area for the December 18 Powerball draw.

The store told CBS Sacramento at the time that this was the largest winning ticket ever sold at that location.

The five winning numbers that were matched were 6, 15, 18, 33, and 49. The total prize for the ticket was $1,391,550.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. The California Lottery says that any unclaimed prizes are allocated toward public schools across the state.