UC Davis study sheds light in mountains lion deaths on California highways

DAVIS — A UC Davis study shows a surprising number of mountain lions are being hit and killed by cars on California roads.

Celebrity Southern California mountain lion P-22 captured the hearts of many as he roamed the Los Angeles-area hills.

"He's certainly done a lot for wildlife across the state for being that mascot," said Winston Vickers, a wildlife veterinarian with UC Davis.

And so many were saddened when he had to be euthanized due to injuries after likely getting hit by a vehicle.

"He is one of many mountain lions and other animals that have suffered from that," Vickers said.

Now, a new UC Davis study is showing just how many California cougars are hit by cars. Research shows, on average, one or two mountain lions are struck each week on California roadways.

"It has been a prominent cause of death," Vickers said.

Scientists are worried about the high number. No one knows exactly how many cougars live in the state, but researchers say the numbers may be declining.

They've released maps showing the highest number of vehicle-related mountain lion deaths are in the Sierra Foothills, the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California - places where there are also more people moving in.

"We are losing habitat, and so loss of habitat means smaller populations, in general," Vickers said.

The study recommends creating more wildlife crossings like these along Interstate 80 near Blue Canyon that allow animals to walk under the busy freeway through a tunnel.

Another animal crossing is currently being built across a 10-lane stretch of Highway 101 in Southern California.

"I think we need more of them," Vickers said. "It's clear from mountain lions alone."

UC Davis researchers are also experimenting with artificial-intelligence-equipped sensors that can spot wild animals and trigger signs warning drivers to slow down or stop.

"It has been shown that just slowing down drivers by 5 or 10 miles an hour can dramatically reduce the rate of collisions," Vickers said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has committed $50 million for these types of animal safety road projects.

A celebration of life for P-22 will be held this Saturday at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.