Teen stabbed during fight at a park in Stockton
STOCKTON - A teenager was stabbed during a fight at a Stockton Park on Wednesday.
The fight happened around 4:45 p.m. at Unity Park, which is near Chavez High School. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson.
Another person was also transported to the hospital due to injuries they received in the fight.
The details leading up to the incident are under investigation.
A CBS13 news crew is headed to the scene.
