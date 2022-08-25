Teen stabbed during fight at a park in Stockton

STOCKTON - A teenager was stabbed during a fight at a Stockton Park on Wednesday.

The fight happened around 4:45 p.m. at Unity Park, which is near Chavez High School. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson.

Another person was also transported to the hospital due to injuries they received in the fight.

The details leading up to the incident are under investigation.

