Teen stabbed during fight at a park in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON - A teenager was stabbed during a fight at a Stockton Park on Wednesday.

The fight happened around 4:45 p.m. at Unity Park, which is near Chavez High School. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson. 

Another person was also transported to the hospital due to injuries they received in the fight.

The details leading up to the incident are under investigation.



First published on August 24, 2022 / 5:41 PM

