Twin Rivers Unified returns to bargaining table while Natomas teachers remain in limbo

Educators in two Sacramento County school districts have been on strike for a week or more.

Twin Rivers Unified School District teachers went on strike nine days ago and, as of Tuesday afternoon, were back at the bargaining table. Within the Natomas Unified School District, frustrations grew on Tuesday as the strike had reached its seventh day with no date set for new talks.

Educators in both districts have been pushing for things like higher pay, fully covered health care for all educators and smaller class sizes.

At Twin Rivers, the call to return to the bargaining table came from Assemblymember Maggy Krell (D-Sacramento), who asked school district leaders and teachers' union representatives to restart negotiations after talks stalled.

Brittoni Ward, president of Twin Rivers United Educators, told CBS News Sacramento the union is hopeful heading into the negotiations. Though, Ward said the two sides have been hung up on health care, with a district offer she said the union had already rejected.

"Saying that we had to agree to their proposal on health benefits that was going to sunset in 2027, which would ultimately end up being a pay cut to members," Ward said.

In its last update to families, Twin Rivers Unified said it presented a meaningful proposal and there was a $22 million gap between its proposal and the union's proposal.

A parent was arrested outside the Natomas Unified district offices on Arena Boulevard after she went inside the building, which is closed during the strike, and refused to leave.

Sacramento police confirmed 46-year-old Jessica Vroman was arrested on trespass charges. Natomas Teachers' Association (NTA) representatives said the woman has since been released.

Parents and educators told CBS News Sacramento the woman peacefully went inside the offices to request that the district bargaining team get back to the negotiating table with NTA.

"As a parent, the audacity of this district to use our police force, who have so many other important things to worry about in this city in this day and age than a parent who was peacefully sitting trying to get some resolution," said Ashley Battle, a parent and a wife of a district teacher.

Both strikes are the first ever of their kind in each district.