Natomas educators set to strike for first time in district history

Natomas teachers will strike for the first time in district history on Tuesday if there's no deal with the district overnight.

Members of the Natomas Teachers' Association, the bargaining unit, and some parents gathered outside of the Natomas Unified School District Headquarters on Monday with signs -- a sign of what's to come across 20 schools starting Tuesday.

Natomas educators, led by the NTA, are pushing for fully-paid family health benefits, increased salary and smaller class sizes.

They say the increases will allow them to offer stability for students and retain teachers within the district. Last year, the NTA President told CBS Sacramento that they lost more than 100 educators to neighboring districts.

"It's not a matter of cutting programs. They don't have to do that," said Nico Vaccaro, President of the NTA and a high school special education teacher.

Vaccaro says the district walked away from the bargaining table Sunday night around 10 p.m. He said there have been no changes to the salary or benefits proposed last: 4% salary increase and a 100% district-funded health plan option, according to the district negotiations website.

In an update to the media on Monday, Dr. Robyn Castillo, Natomas Unified School District superintendent, said an independent fact-finding report determined the proposal is reasonable given the district's financial situation.

Schools will be open during the strike, but in a message to families, the district noted: "While the day may look different, our priority is to ensure that students are highly engaged in educational experiences throughout the school day."