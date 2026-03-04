Twin Rivers Unified educators are set to strike Thursday for first time in district's history

Educators in the Twin Rivers Unified School District are set to strike on Thursday for the first time in the district's two-decade history.

Twin Rivers United Educators (TRUE) is leading the charge and President Brittoni Ward confirmed to CBS Sacramento that, without a deal overnight, the strike would begin Thursday morning and continue until they can reach a deal.

"We love our students, we love our community, we're doing this for them," Ward said.

Educators are pushing for higher pay to stay competitive with other area districts, fully covered healthcare for all educators and smaller class sizes.

Some parents told CBS Sacramento they would not be sending their children to school as a show of support for the teachers.

"It's not just about the teachers, it's about the students too," said Erika Flores, a TRUSD parent. "We need counselors. My child is autistic, he needs more teaching. He needs more help, you know, in different areas."

In a statement, TRUSD leadership said that schools would remain open during the strike and that all activities, including after-school programs, would continue during the strike.

To fill the empty classrooms, Twin Rivers Unified is offering above-average substitute pay during the strike, which the union says will last as long as they need it to.