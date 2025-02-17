Turlock housing project set to move location of long-standing strawberry field

TURLOCK — The Turlock City Council voted to approve a housing project that will add 114 new homes on Monte Vista Avenue.

The City of Turlock's latest housing element update stated that state laws required them to add over 5,800 new homes by 2031.

That's through California's Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which requires each city to update its housing element to ensure that there is enough housing to meet projected needs.

"We have the small-town charm, and they're deleting it," said Darren Previtelli, who lives in the neighborhood behind the proposed project.

Previtelli said he moved from Stockton to Turlock 15 years ago to escape the city and move somewhere with a small-town vibe.

"They're going to add a whole bunch of homes. They're going to stress the little poor fire department, the police department, and the school... More kids, more students more stress," he said.

Previtelli said he bought his house over a decade ago knowing the strawberry field was his next-door neighbor. He is nervous that the new neighborhood will also congest his limited roads to leave his neighborhoods.

Bright Homes Builders, which is behing the project, has owned the lot where the strawberry field is for years. During the latest city council meetings, Bright Home Builders Vice President Loura Erickson said the strawberries would move to Modesto.

CBS13 reached out to Erickson to see where and when that will happen, but have not heard back as of the time this story was published.