Operation Pit-Stain: Trio arrested in $50,000 toiletry theft ring in Northern California

ROSEVILLE — Roseville police say thieves accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of deodorant and other hygiene products from stores across Northern California were recently arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The thieves are accused of stealing more than $15,000 worth of deodorant alone from Safeway and CVS stores across Roseville during the months of March and April, police said.

Investigators say the two main suspects also hit other stores throughout Northern California for deodorant and other toiletries, then sold them to a third individual, who knowingly purchased the stolen items and resold them at Bay Area flea markets.

The suspects were arrested in the Bay Area. Two were taken into custody last week and another earlier this week.

In total, around $50,000 worth of stolen products — deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and more — were recovered by investigators.

Dubbed Operation Pit-Stain, Roseville police collaborated with the Santa Clara Police Department, Placer County District Attorney's Office, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on the investigation.

"No matter how much deodorant you steal — organized retail theft still stinks," Roseville police said in a statement.