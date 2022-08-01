Timber company working to find new jobs for employees following Sutter Creek plant fire

JACKSON -- Timber Products says it's working to find new jobs for dozens of employees after the wood manufacturing plant in Sutter Creek was destroyed in a fire last week.

In a statement Friday, the Oregon-based company said that it's working to get the roughly 150 people employed at the Sutter Creek facility jobs at other manufacturing plants or with other local employers.

Meanwhile, the cause of the massive July 25 fire is still under investigation. The particleboard plant was just 10 days shy of its 50-year anniversary when it went up in flames.

Sutter Creek is located about 45 miles east of Sacramento.