Tiger Fire in Amador County prompts evacuation order

AMADOR COUNTY – A new wildfire prompted an evacuation order in rural Amador County on Monday.

The fire, named by Cal Fire as the Tiger Fire, was burning along Tiger Creek Road and has grown to nearly 4 acres.

According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, mandatory evacuation orders were in effect for a two-mile radius from the intersection of McKenzie Drive and Tiger Creek Road, including the Silver Drive community. Those have since been lifted as officials were able to make significant progress in containing the fire.

The initial sighting of the Tire Fire. Cal Fire AEU

An evacuation shelter has been operating at the senior center in Jackson at 229 New York Ranch Road. Large animals can be taken to a shelter at Laughton Ranch in Jackson at 90 Clinton Road.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point.

The fire was burning just west of the Tiger Creek Power House.