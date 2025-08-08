Tiger Fire near Pioneer forces evacuation order in Amador County

An evacuation order is in effect in Amador County as the Tiger Fire has burned about 50 acres Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire is burning along the 28000 block of Tiger Creek Road.

Crews said the fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread. Ground and air resources are at the scene.

The Tiger Fire seen from the Cedar Mill 2 AlertCALIFORNIA camera. ALERTCalifornia

The evacuation order includes Black Prince Road, Belden Mine Road and parts of Tiger Creek Road.

An evacuation warning was also issued and includes roads in the Barton area on both sides of Highway 88, including the Mace Meadows Golf Course.

An evacuation shelter is set up at the Amador Senior Center at 229 New York Ranch Road in Jackson.

PG&E's outage map shows almost 1,800 customers are without power east of the evacuation warning zone.

Pioneer is located in the Sierra Nevada foothills and is one of Amador County's most populated unincorporated communities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.