Watch CBS News
Local News

Tiger Fire near Pioneer forces evacuation order in Amador County

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

An evacuation order is in effect in Amador County as the Tiger Fire has burned about 50 acres Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said. 

The fire is burning along the 28000 block of Tiger Creek Road. 

Crews said the fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread. Ground and air resources are at the scene. 

cedar-mill-2-1754685489-9561.jpg
The Tiger Fire seen from the Cedar Mill 2 AlertCALIFORNIA camera.  ALERTCalifornia

The evacuation order includes Black Prince Road, Belden Mine Road and parts of Tiger Creek Road.

An evacuation warning was also issued and includes roads in the Barton area on both sides of Highway 88, including the Mace Meadows Golf Course. 

An evacuation shelter is set up at the Amador Senior Center at 229 New York Ranch Road in Jackson.

PG&E's outage map shows almost 1,800 customers are without power east of the evacuation warning zone. 

Pioneer is located in the Sierra Nevada foothills and is one of Amador County's most populated unincorporated communities. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue