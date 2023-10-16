Three men arrested on burglary charges in Plumas County

QUINCY - Three men were arrested Sunday in Plumas County on burglary charges.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says they received word Sunday of a possible trespassing at a residence near the old Keddie Resort Gas Station. Deputies arrived and spotted one suspect running away.

Two other suspects were located on the scene and subsequently detained for questioning.

Later, the third suspect was seen on foot in the Feather River Canyon near the Greenville Wye, the sheriff's office says. Sheriff's deputies, along with help from the CHP, were able to capture that man who had suffered a head injury and was transported to a place where he received medical treatment, PCSO says.

David Hutt, 56, from Chico, was arrested for burglary, conspiracy, and possession of a controlled substance. Brian Srotananda, 47, from Forest Ranch, was arrested for burglary, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Jeremial Vail, 50 years old, from Yankee Hill, was arrested for burglary, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist, delay or obstruct arrest.