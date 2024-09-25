Watch CBS News
Threat prompts evacuation, closure of Stockton courthouse

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – A bomb threat has prompted the San Joaquin County Courthouse in Stockton to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said the threat was reported to dispatch a little before 10:30 a.m.

Exactly what was stated in the threat has not been disclosed, but the message prompted a security assessment that resulted in officials to decide on evacuating the courthouse.

"We take all threats seriously and are fully committed to a thorough investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Due to the situation, the sheriff's office said the courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the day.

While authorities haven't said it's related, the Stockton incident happened on the same day as an explosion at a courthouse in Southern California that left two people hurt.

The Santa Maria explosion appears to have been intentionally set off, officials said; a man has been detained. 

