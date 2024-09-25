Santa Maria courthouse explosion in California was "intentionally set," sheriff says, leaving 2 hurt

Two people were hurt after an explosion was intentionally set off at a Santa Maria courthouse and a man has been detained, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

Authorities received a call reporting the explosion at 8:48 a.m. and a person of interest was detained "immediately," Raquel Zick, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, wrote in a post to X. The Santa Maria Courthouse is the same building where Michael Jackson faced his child molestation trial in 2005 before being acquitted.

Zick described the person detained as an adult male but did not give further details. The injuries to two people are believed to not be life-threatening, she said.

"Explosion was from an intentionally set improvised explosive device," Zick wrote in a post at 10:49 a.m.

Later, city officials announced that Santa Maria City Hall, the city's Finance Department, City Attorney's Office, Santa Maria Public Library and the city's Recreation and Parks Department would all be closed due to the investigation into the bomb explosion.

