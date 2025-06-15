Watch CBS News
Thousands of Placer County PG&E customers without power

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news.
Jose Fabian

CBS Sacramento

Thousands of Placer County residents were without power Sunday morning due to a PG&E power outage.

The utility company said the power outages were reported at 7:13 a.m., and that about 8,500 customers were without power.

There were about 2,700 customers in Foresthill, 2,678 in Colfax, 806 in Alta and 1,499 customers south of Grass Valley with no power.

PG&E said it expects power will be restored by noon, and it is investigating what caused the outage.

