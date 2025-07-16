Tickets for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" on sale a year in advance for IMAX 70mm screenings

Film fans flock to see "Oppenheimer" in Sacramento, home to one of the few IMAX 70mm theaters

Tickets for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" in IMAX 70mm are on sale a year in advance, and seats for the first showings are already filling up.

On Wednesday, IMAX announced that tickets for the first IMAX 70mm screenings were going on sale. The tickets are for showings on July 16-19, 2026.

The Bay Area has two theaters where tickets are on sale: AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco and Regal Hacienda Crossings in Dublin. The showtimes are at 2 p.m. on July 16, 2026, and 7 p.m. July 17-19, 2026, for both theaters.

As of Wednesday night, only the front two rows had seats remaining for the Thursday showing at the Metreon. The Regal Hacienda Crossing had about three rows left. Seats for the other showings were also being bought up.

Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are among the cast in Nolan's film.

IMAX listed all the US locations where advanced tickets will be sold for the IMAX 70mm screenings.

California

Los Angeles, CA - TCL Chinese Theatres

Los Angeles, CA - Regal Edwards Ontario Palace Stadium

Los Angeles, CA - Regal Irvine Spectrum

Los Angeles, CA - Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood

Sacramento, CA - Esquire IMAX

San Francisco, CA - AMC Metreon 16

Dublin, CA - Regal Hacienda Crossings

Arizona

Phoenix, AZ - Harkins Arizona Mills

Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL - AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science

Georgia

Atlanta, GA - Regal Mall of Georgia

Indiana

Indianapolis, IN - IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum

Michigan

Grand Rapids, MI - Celebration Cinema GR North

New York

New York, NY - AMC Lincoln Square 13

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - Regal UA King of Prussia

Tennessee

Nashville, TN - Regal Opry Mills

Texas

Dallas, TX - Cinemark Dallas XD & IMAX