The main spillway at the Oroville Dam is set to open

BUTTE COUNTY -- The California Department of Water Resources will open the main spillway out at the Oroville Dam at noon on Friday, March 10.

This will be the first time it's open since April 2019.

Lake Oroville is at 75% capacity, which is above average for this time of the year. State officials have also ramped up the outflows from the Hyatt powerplant, which is located at the base of the dam.

The lake has also experience dramatic turnaround in water level this winter, thanks to the abundant rainfall. Click here to read how the rain has impacted the water levels.



