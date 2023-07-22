The heat is on and so are adjustments for weekend triple digits

DAVIS -- Record temperatures in downtown Sacramento on Friday, breaking records hitting 108 degrees, over the previous 106 degrees record.

The weekend is hot, but into next week cooler weather is expected. Temperatures will go back to the mid-nineties, especially with the enhancement off the coast with the delta breeze cooling things down.

Weekend changes to events and business in some parts due to the heat advisory are on throughout the region.

Drake's The Barn in West Sacramento will open later to avoid the afternoon's hottest temperatures. There will be no brunch services on Saturday July 22nd, due to the heat. On Saturday they will open at 4 p.m. and will be back to normal hours on Sunday.

In Davis, hundreds of families and nearly 200 soccer teams from around the country will play through Sunday at the Davis Legacy Tournament, Boys Edition. It's the second weekend in a row the Davis Legacy Soccer Club has hosted games in triple digit heat, but have put precautions in place to protect guests and athletes.

Organizers say there are trainers on site at all times and water or Gatorade provided hydration is provided on every sideline. Fans can bring their own shades and hydration breaks are built into games, at halftime and when needed.

Across town, instead coming to the heat, some are looking to escape it.

"It's 112 degrees there right now, so we are going to Santa Cruz. To get outta this heat," said Samantha Tosetti, traveling with her family out of the heat.