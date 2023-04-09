Teen accused of causing Woodland crash facing vehicular manslaughter, evasion charges

WOODLAND - Police say a fiery crash in Woodland that killed one person Saturday was caused by a 13-year-old out for a joyride in the family car. The teen is now facing felony charges.

According to the Woodland Police Department, the incident began when officers saw the vehicle driving erratically on northbound College Street in a 25 mph zone and tried to pull the vehicle over. The teen then allegedly refused, leading police on a pursuit.

The teen eventually lost control and crashed into two other vehicles in the area of Court and College Streets, causing two vehicles to catch fire, police say. The crash prompted a large response by police and firefighters.

Family of Tina Vital

Police say that one person, a woman, died at the scene. Family members of the victim said the victim's name is Tina Vital. She is said to have had young children in the vehicle with her at the time.

Ten people, three of them children, were transported to hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One of the minors was the suspect, who was the only person in his vehicle at the time.

At around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Woodland police announced that the roadway was back open and that the 13-year-old driver had been taken into custody on charges of vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading with injuries. After he is discharged from the hospital, he will be booked into Yolo County Juvenile Hall.