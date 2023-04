Grandmother killed in Woodland crash remembered A small memorial is now up at the scene of Saturday's fiery crash in Woodland. Police say a 13-year-old on a joy ride, caused it, killing a grandma and injuring 10 others. Investigators say they were trying to pull over the 13-year-old who was driving a family member's SUV when he collided with two other cars at Court and College. The cars came to a rest on top of each other. Some at the scene questioned off-camera if a chase was necessary.