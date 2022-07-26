Victim killed in south Sacramento hit-and-run over the weekend was 17

SACRAMENTO — Investigators have released new details in a south Sacramento hit-and-run that left one person dead and three other victims hospitalized on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said the victim was a 17-year-old boy. He was hit while walking along Stockton Boulevard with two women — ages 33 and 56 — who suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Authorities say the 29-year-old driver, Marquis Leon Johnson, failed to stop for a red light and hit the front of another vehicle before striking the trio on a sidewalk. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was an 83-year-old woman who was also hospitalized for minor injuries, the CHP said.

Following the collision, the suspect left and then changed into other clothes before getting into another car. Investigators found Johnson by pinging the ankle bracelet he was spotted wearing by witnesses.

Additionally, investigators said an acquaintance of Johnson's said the vehicle involved in the collision was theirs and was stolen.