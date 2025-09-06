Tahoe City woman suspected of DUI after pedestrian dies in collision

A driver is suspected of driving under the influence after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Tahoe City on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers responded to Highway 28, west of Rocky Ridge Road, shortly before 11:30 p.m., where they said a man in his 60s was hit by a vehicle and died.

An investigation revealed that a woman from Tahoe City was driving a Ford Explorer east on Highway 28 when she struck the man as he was walking along the right shoulder, the CHP said.

The driver, a woman from Tahoe City, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the CHP said.

The identification of the man has not been released.