Tahoe City woman suspected of DUI after pedestrian dies in collision

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
A driver is suspected of driving under the influence after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Tahoe City on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. 

CHP officers responded to Highway 28, west of Rocky Ridge Road, shortly before 11:30 p.m., where they said a man in his 60s was hit by a vehicle and died. 

An investigation revealed that a woman from Tahoe City was driving a Ford Explorer east on Highway 28 when she struck the man as he was walking along the right shoulder, the CHP said. 

The driver, a woman from Tahoe City, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the CHP said. 

The identification of the man has not been released.

