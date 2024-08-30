5 teenage suspects arrested months after deadly shooting in Sacramento's Upper Land Park

SACRAMENTO – Five teenagers have been arrested on homicide-related charges in Sacramento in connection with a deadly shooting in the Upper Land Park area in June, police announced Friday.

The shooting happened on 5th Street near Vallejo Way around noon on Sunday, June 23. This was the same weekend police investigated three other shootings, including one other deadly shooting.

The victim in the 5th Street shooting was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

More than two months later, police said they arrested five teenagers on homicide-related charges in connection with the deadly shooting.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Tashion Brown, 19-year-old Romell Brooks, 19-year-old Khamari Stroman and 18-year-old Calvin Warr, all of Sacramento, police said. A 17-year-old was also arrested on homicide-related charges.

Warr was also arrested on a robbery-related charge, police said.

Police said their operations on Wednesday that led to these arrests also led them to arrest 25-year-old Dejon Paradise on a parole violation. They said they also arrested 48-year-old Tyron Moore on an outstanding warrant and firearms-related charge.

The case remains under investigation.