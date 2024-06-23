Watch CBS News
2 men wounded in 2 Sacramento shootings on Sunday

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating two shootings that left two men wounded on Sunday. 

The latest shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Arden Way near Del Paso Boulevard. This is where police said they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. 

Due to the investigation, people are asked to stay away from the area if possible. This was just over a mile away from where a shooting happened late Saturday night and left a man wounded

The first shooting that happened on Sunday was on 5th Street near Vallejo Way in the Upper Land Park neighborhood. This shooting that wounded a man happened just before noon.

No information about a suspect in the three shootings in the past 24 hours has been released. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 3:06 PM PDT

