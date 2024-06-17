Crews detonate suspected pipe bomb found at Sacramento County recycling center

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Explosive ordinance disposal teams have detonated a live device that was discovered at a recycling center in Sacramento County on Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they first got a report about a suspected pipe bomb near Watt Avenue and Winona Way at 11:15 a.m.

Deputies say an EOD team was dispatched to the scene and they determined it was a live device.

Evacuations were ordered in the immediate area due to the situation, including at a Walmart store right next to the recycling center.

A controlled detonation was done to the device and the scene has now been cleared, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators say the device was a firework that had been "manipulated" into a pipe bomb.