Crews detonate suspected pipe bomb found at Sacramento County recycling center

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Explosive ordinance disposal teams have detonated a live device that was discovered at a recycling center in Sacramento County on Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they first got a report about a suspected pipe bomb near Watt Avenue and Winona Way at 11:15 a.m.

Deputies say an EOD team was dispatched to the scene and they determined it was a live device. 

Evacuations were ordered in the immediate area due to the situation, including at a Walmart store right next to the recycling center.

A controlled detonation was done to the device and the scene has now been cleared, the sheriff's office says. 

Investigators say the device was a firework that had been "manipulated" into a pipe bomb. 

First published on June 17, 2024 / 12:52 PM PDT

