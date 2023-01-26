Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in Sacramento crime spree that left two women dead identified, remains in hospital

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect named in deadly Sacramento crime spree that killed two women
Suspect named in deadly Sacramento crime spree that killed two women 00:30

SACRAMENTO — Authorities have named the suspect in a crime spree that resulted in the deaths of two women in the south Sacramento area last week.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified him as Jonathan Arredondo-Garcia, 22.

The sheriff's office said Arredondo-Garcia was behind the wheel last Thursday when he slammed into an SUV on Florin Road. Inside were Stephanie Phan, 49, and another woman. We have not learned her name yet.

Investigators said the 22-year-old carjacked the vehicle he was in just moments before the crash and tried to carjack another shortly after. A deputy who was working with an inmate crew nearby chased him down.

Arredondo-Garcia suffered minor injuries and has been recovering in a hospital ever since. Though he has not yet been released from the hospital to be booked into jail, he was arraigned while in a hospital bed on Monday.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.