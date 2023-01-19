Video shows carjacking suspect before multi-vehicle crash left 2 women dead in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Exclusive video shows the moment a carjacking suspect drove off from a home in an SUV before authorities say he later crashed into a vehicle, killing two women inside.

This happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The surveillance video captured a suspect wearing a backpack and hoodie walking in a south Sacramento neighborhood.

The video shows him then walking up to a home and inside an open garage. Once out of frame, you can hear a verbal exchange. There is shouting and doors slamming.

After 15 seconds, an SUV inside reverses out of the garage, tires screeching, its back door still open and bags flying out as it speeds away.

That scary scene turned deadly a mile away at the intersection of Florin Road and Florin-Perkins Road when authorities say the suspect ran a red light and violently crashed into two other vehicles. Two women, ages 49 and 42, died in the crash.

A Las Vegas resident was driving a third vehicle involved in the collision. Authorities said that person was treated at the scene for complaints of pain.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Sacramento man, suffered minor injuries and is recovering in a hospital. He is expected to be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail when he is released from the hospital.

Ben McCollum works near the intersection and came out to put a small memorial up for the women on a nearby fence.

"Something told me, get some flowers put 'em up, you know, I don't know who they are or anything about them, but I thought there was only one but it's even sadder to hear two," McCollum said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the deadly crash.

A sheriff's deputy on assignment with an inmate work crew nearby first heard the crash and took the suspect into custody at the scene after he tried carjacking another vehicle.

The suspect faces charges of DUI causing death, felony hit-and-run, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.